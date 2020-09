Well, if you had hopes of hitting Disney Water Parks this summer change your plans.

It’s been announced that Disney World’s Water Parks will remain closed until March of next year.

According to the Disney Wolrd website, Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon will open on March 7, 2021, depending on if they get government approval.

Disney’s theme parks, on the other hand, are still open and operating at limited capacity.

Do you think all water parks should just wait to open next year?