Disney & Will Smith Make Wishes Come True

Will Smith is set to play the Genie in Disney’s live adaption of the classic film, and now he’s teaming up with Disney to grant wishes for their #FriendLikeMe challenge. If you take part, you’ll help Disney unlock $1 million to help Make-A-Wish grant wishes to children around the world. All you have to do is tag a friend on social media and use the hashtag #FriendLikeMe, and for every post, Disney will donate $5 up to $1 million for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. So head to social media and start tagging friends now. The campaign lasts through May 24. Have you ever helped make someone’s wish come true? If you had one wish what would it be?