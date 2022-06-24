Disney World Is Bringing Back Mickey’s Christmas Party!

The folks at Disney are ready to make your yuletide season bright! The House of Mouse just announced that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will be back this November and December.

To be more specific, the party will take place on select evenings starting November 8 and going until December 22.

The party will feature favorites like Mickey’s Christmas Parade and Minnie’s Fireworks along with other new attractions to get you into the Christmas spirit.

Tickets are on sale now and cost between $149 to $199 per person per night.

Have you ever been to Disney during the holidays?