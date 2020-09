If you’ve got a case of cabin fever and want to get away, Disney Parks will be extending its hours of operation this weekend.

All four parks will be open one or two hours longer giving patrons a little more time to experience the Disney Magic.

Disney reports that crowd numbers have begun to increase over the weekend post-pandemic.

So it’s safe to speculate that the expanding hours have started to accommodate the increase in visitors.

Have you begun to get out more despite the pandemic?