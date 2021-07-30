Disney World Requiring Masks Again Starting Today

Walt Disney World and Disneyland have just announced a new mask policy.

Starting Friday, if you travel to the “Happiest Place on Earth” and you’re 2 and up you will have to wear a mask indoors, on buses, the monorail, and on the Disney Skyline.

This decision comes days after the CDC reversed its mask policy and now suggest people wear masks when indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There was no announcement of how long the indoor mask policy will be in effect.

Do you agree with going back to wearing masks indoors? Have you been vaccinated?