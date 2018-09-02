Disneyland About To Serve Cocktails In The Star Wars Cantina!

ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 22: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, GET READY TO BE DAZZLED, Disneyland park guests count down to a 24-hour party that kicks off the Disneyland Resort Diamond Celebration May 22, 2015 in Anaheim, California. Celebrating 60 years of magic, three new nighttime spectaculars will immerse guests in the worlds of Disney stories like never before with the first all-LED parade at the resort; a reinvention of the classic fireworks show that adds projections to transform the park experience; and a moving, new version of "World of Color" that celebrates Walt Disneys dream for Disneyland. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

And this is the first time alcohol has been available at the park! I didn’t know that!

Mickey Mouse may not like a stiff drink but Darth Vader and the Stormtroopers do.

Disneyland announced that they will sell alcohol to the public for the first time inside the park beginning in 2019.

Oga’s Cantina, located in the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion, will sell premixed cocktails for the 21+.

Currently, the only place to score an adult drink in the park is inside the super exclusive members-only Club 33.

