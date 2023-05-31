Disneyland Has A New Fairy Godmother Apprentice

A new video of a male Disney employee dressed as a “Fairy Godmother apprentice” while ushering children into a dress store is causing a stir on social media. “So, my name is Nick, I am one of the fairy godmother’s apprentices,” the employee says to the children in the video while wearing a blue dress with heavy blue eyeshadow. “I’m here to shop you around and make all your selections for the day.” The video was posted to TikTok by Kourtni Faber, a mother of three, who was documenting her trip to Disneyland in California. Cast members at Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique were previously called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” before the theme park updated the title to “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices” to be more gender-neutral.