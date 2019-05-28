Disneyland’s Star Wars Theme Park Opens This Week

Star Wars fans this is it, Disneyland’s Star Wars theme park opens this Friday.
The two biggest attractions will surely be Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run which opens Friday, and the other is Star Wars: Rose of the Resistance which will open later in the year.
Naturally, the park’s aim is to take you to a galaxy far, far away with gift shops, food, coffee, and adult cocktails.
If you plan on being one of the first people to experience the park, you must have a reservation for May 31-June 23. After that, you won’t need a reservation, but it will be wise to pack your patience.
Do you have plans to visit the Star Wars theme park? What attraction or food are you most curious about?
