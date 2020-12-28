Disney’s Live Action Cruella Coming To Theaters On May 28th

Disney has announced a release date for the live-action movie, Cruella. The film will be released in theaters on May 28, 2021 after being postponed due to Covid-19. At this point, the format of the release only mentions theaters, but many have questioned if it will be a dual debut like the latest Disney-Pixar film “Soul”. The story follows the life of Cruella de Vil in her younger years and is played by Emma Stone. Do you think the movie should be released as a streaming option as well as in the theaters? What is your favorite live-action Disney film?