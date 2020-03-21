Disney’s “Onward” Available Sooner On Digital

Disney and Pixar’s recent box office release Onward will be available for you to watch at home.

The movie will be available to buy digitally on Friday night for $19.99.

Disney Plus subscribers will be able to watch the film starting on April 3rd.

This is the latest movie to go from the theaters to home viewing earlier than normal due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Do you think more movies will be available quicker after coronavirus calls down?