Disney’s Snow White Model/Dancer Passes Away At 101

Actress and dancer MARGE CHAMPION died Wednesday. She was 101 years old.

Marge started her career dancing and acting in films back in the late 1930s . . . and one of her first gigs was being the model for Disney’s Snow White, in the 1937 animated classic “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”.

Marge’s father was a famous Hollywood dancer, and friends with WALT DISNEY. That’s how she got the part.

The movie’s all-male animation team studied Marge’s movements in order to make Snow White move more realistically.

Marge also did the same thing for the dwarf Dopey, the Blue Fairy in “Pinocchio”, Hyacinth Hippo in “Fantasia”, and Mr. Stork in “Dumbo”.

FYI, Marge’s stepdaughter is KATEY SAGAL from “Married with Children” and “Sons of Anarchy”.

