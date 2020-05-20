DIY…..Concerts

The City of West Palm Beach’s Community Events Division has developed a new “DIY Event Guide.” The content is an effort to help City residents recreate the City’s award-winning events at home due to current social distancing recommendations in light of COVID-19. While craft projects are included, the guide inspires virtual gatherings, or “events,” to make special and memorable moments as families self-quarantine. Residents are encouraged to post their creations online, using #WPBtogether, to join the virtual festival. A quick search of the hashtag will illustrate all the ways we can have fun at home. All DIY Event Guide videos can be found at www.wpb.org/events

In celebration of the City of West Palm Beach’s legacy event, Clematis by Night, the City has created a series of videos to encourage people to make their own musical instruments! The tutorials illustrate how to make a drum, banjo, maraca, alligator snapper, harmonica, and microphone out of simple and inexpensive household items. Participants are encouraged to get the whole family involved in creating a full band and post your jam session using #WPBtogether – you just might be discovered!