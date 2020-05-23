The City of West Palm Beach’s Community Events Division has developed a new “DIY Event Guide.” The content is an effort to help City residents recreate the City’s award-winning events at home due to current social distancing recommendations in light of COVID-19. While craft projects are included, the guide inspires virtual gatherings, or “events,” to make special and memorable moments as families self-quarantine. Residents are encouraged to post their creations online, using #WPBtogether, to join the virtual festival. A quick search of the hashtag will illustrate all the ways we can have fun at home. All DIY Event Guide videos can be found at www.wpb.org/events

DIY Milestone-Moment Events:

It seems like everyone is missing out on celebrating milestone moments during quarantine – or are they? With help from the City of West Palm Beach, no moments need to go unnoticed. This DIY Event Guide helps the community create celebrations for baby showers, wedding showers, graduations, birthdays and more using simple and easy-to-find items around the house. Use #WPBtogether to highlight your most special moments and how you celebrated while at home.