DJ Conner Is Leaving Lanford

D.J. is leaving Lanford. Michael Fishman will not return for Season 5 of “The Conners”. . . which premieres on ABC on September 21st.

Fishman issued a statement saying what an honor it’s been to play D.J. on “Roseanne” and “The Conners”.

And he said, quote, “I have a number of projects I am pitching as a writer, continue negotiating my next directing opportunities, and look forward to showing my range as an actor.”

Michael has already directed several episodes of “The Conners”.

He added, quote, “While I was told I would not be returning for Season 5, Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn and develop.”

Even though that makes it sound like he was let go, “People” claims the door is open for him to return.