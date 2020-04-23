DJ D-Nice and 'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' hook up for a special Monday Night Mixer

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBOGet ready for a night of music and romance on Monday as DJ D-Nice teams up with Chris Harrison, host of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, and The Bachelorette season 12 alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers for the multi-platform virtual party, The Bachelor Presents: Monday Night Mixer.

The evening kicks off at 7 p.m. ET as Harrison joins D-Nice for “The Most Dramatic Club Quarantine Ever” on the well-known disc jockey’s Instagram, where he’ll spin the best love song mashups and the most popular music to prep Bachelor Nation for the night ahead.

“Music has and always will be a big part of my life,” says DJ D-Nice, born Derrick Jones. “There’s nothing like playing music, feeling it and watching how it connects people around the world.”

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart inspired Monday’s Club Quarantine for all those in Bachelor Nation and everyone who believes in love, hope and the power of music to uplift spirits and to unite the nation. Everyone is invited!” he adds.

During the East Coast airing of Listen to Your Heart at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, Harrison will take over Entertainment Weekly’s Twitter page, where he’ll be live-tweeting throughout the telecast.

Then, at 8 p.m. PT, it’ll be JoJo and Jordan’s turn to add their reactions to the show’s West Coast broadcast.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.