Do Dogs Pick Up Habits of Their Owners?

If you own a dog, you may sometimes think that he takes on some of your characteristics. Guess what? He or she just might.

Stephanie Liff is a veterinarian with Pure Paws Veterinary care. She reminds dog owners that “Dogs are very observant and will witness and take in more visual and auditory stimulus than their humans may notice.”

Liff adds this interesting nugget. “Because of the vigilant nature of dogs, they are likely to pick up some habits they are witnessing regularly from their human.”

Dogs may talk like you, sleep like you and get hungry when you do. They may even express affection the same way you do.

What habit of yours does your dog take on? Does your dog sleep similarly to you?