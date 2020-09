Mariah Carey season is in full swing.

With a re-release of remixes and a book to celebrate her 30th year in the music business, Carey is fulfilling the dreams of vinyl fans.

She is reissuing 16 albums all on vinyl. The drops include Emotions, Mariah Carey, MTV Unplugged, Daydream. Butterfly and more.

Lest we forget, at some point soon, All I Want For Christmas Is You will begin dominating our lives.

