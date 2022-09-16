“Do It Again”: Steely Dan launching vinyl reissue campaign in November

UMe

Steely Dan‘s first seven studio albums, released from 1972 through 1980 on ABC and MCA Records, will be reissued on vinyl as part of a yearlong campaign, set to kick off this November.

The initiative is being overseen by founding Steely Dan frontman Donald Fagen and will feature the release of the albums on 180-gram vinyl, limited-edition premium Ultra High-Quality Vinyl mastered at 45 rpm and on the Super Audio CD format aka SACD.

The reissue campaign begins November 4 with the rerelease of the band’s 1972 debut album, Can’t Buy a Thrill, which featured hits “Do It Again” and “Reelin’ In the Years,” as well as the enduring gem “Dirty Work.” The album peaked at #17 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified Platinum.

The other six reissues — 1973’s Countdown to Ecstasy, 1974’s Pretzel Logic, 1975’s Katy Lied, 1976’s The Royal Scam, 1977’s Aja and 1980’s Gaucho — will be released periodically throughout 2022 and 2023.

All of the albums are being meticulously remastered, most of them from the original analog tapes.

The Ultra High-Quality Vinyl versions are pressed on 200-gram vinyl and will be packaged in a box that includes a booklet explaining the creation of the superior-quality disc, along with a certificate of inspection.

You can preorder the Can’t Buy a Thrill reissue now.

