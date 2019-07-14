Do People Actually Still Get A Newspaper? Like Literally The PAPER Newspaper?

I didn’t even know that! But if you do, you’ll have to pick up a newspaper somewhere other than Starbucks.

Starting in September, Starbucks will stop selling newspapers like the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and USA Today in their cafes.

While print circulation of newspapers is down, the digital circulation is up. Translation: not many people are grabbing for newsprint while inside the stores.

Starbucks will also be removing shelves that display whole-bean coffees and grab-and-go snacks.

What are you more upset about – removing newspapers or taking away the grab-and-go section?