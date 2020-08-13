Do Want To Get Up And “Jam” With Michael Jackson!?

“Jam” is a single by American singer-songwriter Michael Jackson. The song is the fourth single from his 1991 album Dangerous, where it is the opening track. It also appears as the second track on his 2009 This Is It compilation album. The single was re-released in 2006 as part of Jackson’s Visionary: The Video Singles collection campaign, and it was remixed to the Cirque du Soleil‘s Immortal World Tour, releasing that remix on the soundtrack album. “Jam” is a new jack swing, pop, funk song whose bridge features a rap verse performed by Heavy D (of the group Heavy D & the Boyz), though no credit to him appears on the album. The music video of the song featured NBA basketball legend Michael Jordan (the other “MJ”). The song was also featured on the Chicago Bulls‘—Jordan’s team at that time—1992 NBA Championship video “Untouchabulls” and was also used in many promotional ads of the NBA in the said season. Despite this heavy form of promotion, the single only reached number 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States . The song re-entered the UK Singles Chart in 2006, reaching number 22.[2]

The music video for “Jam” takes place within an abandoned indoor basketball court, where Michael Jackson teaches basketball legend Michael Jordan how to dance, and in return, Jordan teaches Jackson how to play basketball. Special effects have Jackson throwing a basketball through a window and scoring in the hoop in the opposite room, as well as Jackson scoring by tossing the ball behind him and kicking the ball into the hoop with his heel. The extended versions of the video include Jackson teaching Jordan how to do the physically complicated moonwalk dance technique. The rap groups Kris Kross and Naughty by Nature made a cameo appearance, as does Heavy D (who performs a rap during the bridge).[6]

The video was included on Dangerous – The Short Films and Michael Jackson’s Vision. The music video was directed by David Kellogg and was filmed on April 20, 1992 in Chicago, Illinois.[6]