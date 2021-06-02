Do You Believe Dinosaurs Still Exist?

Yesterday was International Dinosaur Day. And a new poll finds American adults know very little about dinosaurs, even though we loved them as kids. Close to half of Americans think it’s possible dinosaurs still exist in some remote corner of the world…Here are a few more quick stats

1 in 5- adults think dinosaurs were still roaming the Earth in large numbers 100 years ago. But fossil records put it at more like 65 MILLION years. 54% think they only lived in Africa and North America. But their bones have been found all over the world. The average adult can name 4-different dinosaurs. T-rexes are #1. 47% couldn’t identify a triceratops.