Do you believe in ghosts? A recent survey of 2,000 people, aged 21 and over, found that 63% of them believe in the paranormal, in some form. They found 63% of us believe in some type of paranormal activity. Over HALF of us think ghosts are real. And a surprising number of people think vampires and werewolves are real too. Here’s what the poll found . . .

Ghosts . . . 57% of Americans think they exist. 49% even said they’ve felt the presence of a ghost before. Vampires . . . 22% think they’re real. So just over 1 in 5 people. Werewolves . . . also 22%. Zombies . . . 22% again. (I’m starting to think 22% of us will believe anything.)

The poll also asked about non-Halloween stuff:

39% of us think aliens have visited Earth . . . 27% believe in Bigfoot . . . and 22% say the Loch Ness Monster is real. 55% think a full moon makes people behave in strange ways . . . 56% think some people can see and predict the future . . . and 51% think it’s possible to read someone’s mind.