Do you "Believe" that Cher earned more money on the road in 2019 than ever before?

Machado CicalaCher's been a star since 1965, but it seems her star power glows brighter each year. According to Billboard Boxscore, the legendary diva earned more money on tour in 2019 than she did in any previous year.

Between Cher's Here We Go Again tour and her Las Vegas residency, she raked in just over $108 million last year, blowing away her previous top touring grosses, which she scored in 2002 and 2003. Those were the first two years of her Living Proof tour, and her haul added up to $75.4 million and $68.5 million, respectively.

The Here We Go Again tour, which came in support of Cher's ABBA tribute album Dancing Queen, started in September of 2018 and wrapped up last month in Dallas, TX. It'll start back up in March with 26 additional dates, and wrap May 6 in Sacramento, CA. Nile Rodgers and Chic will open all dates.

As for Cher's residency, Classic Cher, it's been playing at the MGM Park Theater since 2017, and has earned nearly $52 million over the years. She returns to Vegas in February for more dates.

In addition to all her touring, Cher has a new fragrance called Cher Eau de Couture, and has been teasing a sequel to Dancing Queen as well.

