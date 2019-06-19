Do You Do Meat-Free Mondays?

Apparently it’s the 10th Anniversary of Meat-Free Mondays and TOM HANKS and RITA WILSON want you to join them in observing Meat-Free Mondays. Along with other celebs, they want you to join saying “Why not try one day a week without meat? Good for the planet and your body. “

What if you’re already not eating meat and just eating bag salads everyday because you can’t actually afford meat? In that case, I do Meat-Free 1/2 of the week for money reasons and not for the planet. Anyone else with me here?