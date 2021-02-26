Do You Have A Drunk Roomba?

Maybe robots ARE starting to act more like people. Or, at least, weird circular vacuum robots are starting to act more like ME.

Roombas recently got a software update, and it’s causing problems for some models . . . and making them act like they’re DRUNK.

Check the vid!

The Roombas spin around randomly . . . bump into furniture . . . move in strange patterns . . . get stuck in empty areas . . . and have trouble finding their way home to their docks.

And according to the company that makes Roombas, it could be SEVERAL WEEKS before they can fix the software and sober these Roombas up.

(The Verge)