I love all the flavors! Pizza is my favorite! When I was in Italy over the summer, they have Ham & Cheese flavored Pringles!

So what’s the new one….Pringles is making a chicken chip…kind of.

According to Instagram’s snack king @candyhunting, Rotisserie Chicken-flavored Pringles are coming soon.

Pringles is also dropping Parmesan and Roasted Garlic-flavored chips too.

No word on when they will be released but keep an eye out for them.

What is your favorite Pringles flavor stack?