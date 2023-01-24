Do You Have Your “If I Go Missing” Binder? I Think It’s A Good Idea!

America is obsessed with true crime, I know I am!

The latest social media trend is people putting together “In Case I Go Missing” binders, in case THEY become the subject of a missing persons case and/or Netflix miniseries.

The binders include their DNA, fingerprints, handwriting samples, dental records, blood type, and medical history . . . photos of tattoos, scars, and birthmarks, as well as images of themselves with different hair styles . . .

Passwords for social media and messaging apps . . . important documents like birth certificates, licenses, and wills . . . and work details, along with information on current and past relationships, friends, family members, coworkers, future travel and past addresses, and on and on.

The binders are on Amazon and Etsy, and one called the “If I Go Missing” binder sells for about $50. The folders first went viral a while back because of a podcast called Crime Junkie. (Here’s a video of one binder.)

There’s talk about how they could be handy in situations with older family members or sudden health emergencies. It could also help with people’s anxiety and mental health if they’re stuck in troubled relationships or feel unsafe.

But there are also reasons this is a bad idea . . . beyond spending hours and hours preparing for being the victim of a violent crime.

It’s unlikely that you’ll go missing . . . be kidnapped . . . or be the subject of a murder mystery. And even if you are, would anyone know that you have this hidden binder? And if it’s NOT hidden, couldn’t it be tampered with?

Plus, keeping all this vital information together can also be problematic if it falls into the wrong hands . . . so if you do put one together, you probably shouldn’t be talking about it on social media.

(Slate)