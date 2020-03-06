Do You Know How To Properly Clean Your Smart Phone?

Since the coronavirus outbreak, health officials have been cautioning not to touch your face and to wash your hands constantly, especially if you’ve been out in public.

But it turns out that your phone could be harboring more than 10 times the bacteria found on a toilet seat. So to avoid transmitting that into your body, there are some cleaning steps you should take.

Power the device off, remove the case, and wipe down using a microfiber cloth. A solution of water and rubbing alcohol is effective, but don’t use more than a 50% concentration or you could damage its protective coating. If the phone is waterproof, you could clean under the tap, or try a UV light to kill bacteria.

Now that it’s germ-free, don’t take the phone into places where it can pick them back up. Also, try speakerphone so it’s not up against your face.

How often do you clean your phone?