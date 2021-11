We don’t agree with this latest survey. Americans are apparently fed up with lots of the items served at a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Here’s the results:

Cranberry sauce. 30% of Americans don’t like it. Turkey, 28%. So more than 1 in 4 Americans don’t like Thanksgiving turkey. Green bean casserole, 25%. Sweet potatoes, 24%. Stuffing, 23%. Coleslaw, 22%. Ham, 21%.8. Pumpkin pie, 21%. Mashed potatoes, 18%. Mac-and-cheese, 15% of us don’t like it.

What foods do you dislike?