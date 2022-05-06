Do You Love Ramen? Would You Put It On Your Face?!

The ramen brand Cup Noodles has partnered with an L.A. beauty label called HipDot to create a limited-edition makeup collection. It just launched this week on HipDot.com . . . and it was inspired by the “warm tones” of ramen noodle soup.

There’s a “lip and cheek set” for $22 . . . a “pigment palette” for $26 . . . and a “collectors box” for $58. The box also comes with a powder puff, a makeup bag, and Cup Noodles CHOPSTICKS . . . and none of that stuff is sold separately.

The names of the pigment shades include: Ramen Noodle, Diced Carrots, Hot & Spicy, Teriyaki, Roasted Corn, Seasoning, Soy Sauce, and Spicy Chili.

The site is offering free shipping, but you have to order $75 worth of product, so you’d have to get at least two things. Of course, they also have non-Cup Noodles stuff. The pigment palette is also available at Ulta.com.

(ABC 4)