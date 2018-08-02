Do You Need A Breast Augmentation, Or Just Toothpaste?
By Tracy St. George
|
Aug 2, 2018 @ 10:13 AM

Don’t knock it til you try it!  The newest trend is….rubbing toothpaste into their breasts?

There is a thought by some that rubbing the toothpaste onto their boobs will make them look bigger and help reduce sagging. Yes… I am serious.

One YouTuber is sharing a video that shows viewers how to make a paste containing toothpaste, cucumber, yogurt, flour and egg whites.

What’s the strangest home beauty enhancement you have tried? I tried avocado, bananas and egg whites in my hair once and it was a NIGHTMARE to get out!

I think I’m gonna pass on the toothpaste trick. At least you’d be fresh and minty smelling!

