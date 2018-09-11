Do You Prefer To Towel Dry, Or Jet Dry?

I always take 3 paper towels when I dry my hands. Not sure why, but I do.

But I LOVE it when I see one of those Dyson jet air hand dryers in bathrooms (I’m easily entertained I guess), however I’ve wondered – what if people don’t FULLY clean their hands and their YUCK is now jetting all over the room and into the air and INTO MY LUNGS!?! Gross!

Scientists must have been reading my mind because they did a study and yep, they say jet dryers might actually be spreading germs around public restrooms. **Another reason to hold it til you get home and use your own bathroom.**

In fact, a recent study found that bathrooms with jet dryers contained up to five times more bacteria than bathrooms with paper towels.

I totally get that the jets are better for the environment, but I also don’t think germs in my system are any better. BRING BACK THE TOWELS!