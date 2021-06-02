Do You Really Want to Turn Here? Boy George lends his voice to Waze app for Pride Month

Courtesy of Waze

Boy George has lent his voice to the Waze navigation app in celebration of Pride Month this June.

The Culture Club singer’s commentary, quips and, of course, navigational suggestions and advice can be activated now when you use Waze, which is available for free download via Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

In conjunction with his Waze partnership, Boy George has curated a special Pride Month Spotify playlist dubbed “Ride with Pride.” According to a press release, the singer chose each track to “celebrate acceptance, freedom of expression, and love.”

Among the songs on the list are Sylvester‘s “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real),” Pet Shop Boys‘ “Always on My Mind,” David Bowie‘s “Boys Keep Swinging” and “The Jean Genie,” Joan Jett & the Blackhearts‘ “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Madonna‘s “Take a Bow,” Patti Smith‘s “Because the Night,” Gladys Knight & the Pips‘ “If I Were Your Woman,” Joni Mitchell‘s “Help Me,” Bob Dylan‘s “I Want You,” and John Lennon‘s “Working Class Hero.”

George also included his own solo songs “Good Intentions” and “Swoon,” and Culture Club’s “Runaway Train.”

