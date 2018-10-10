Do You Refrigerate Butter? Read This!

A common kitchen question throughout the ages seems to be whether or not to refrigerate butter or leave it out on the counter.

A recent Twitter poll showed that over 75% of people leave it out on the counter.

According to food safety experts, that is perfectly fine.

They do suggest following a few simple rules: use pasteurized butter, salted is best because the salt helps keep the bacteria away, store it in an air-tight container and if you do leave it out toss it after 2 weeks max.

What are your kitchen pro-tips? Do you leave the butter in or out of the fridge?