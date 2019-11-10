Do you share streaming passwords with your friends and family? Netflix is gonna find you!

HBO and cable networks are joining Netflix in the fight over people who password share. Executives are considering actions such as requiring frequent password changes and text codes to be entered in order to continue watching the platform.

There is even consideration being given to people having to use their thumbprint to access their favorite T.V. show.

The media giants are aware this could cause subscribers who may not want to go through the hassle of the password protection, to leave the platform.

Mike McCormack, an analyst at Guggenheim Securities, says that “younger people won’t subscribe no matter what security you put in place.” The industry is currently losing $6.6 billion a year from password sharing.

Do you share streaming passwords with your friends and family?