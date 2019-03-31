Do You Sleep On The Same Side Of The Bed Every Night?

I would say I do 97% of the time. The other 3% I will go to the other side. I think of it like taking a vacation! HA! The mattress feels different, but still great and I get a diff kind of nights sleep!

A recent Buzzfeed article dissected a tweet from @stevenohrourke, “We were just chatting in work and apparently it’s weird that Amy and I don’t sleep on the same side of the bed every night. Some nights I like to sleep by the window, some nights the door. It’s not really that unusual, is it?”

So yes there are people who don’t have designated sides of the bed, (mind blown, right?!) Other Twitter users were just as baffled because do you move all of your stuff when you sleep on a different side?

@steveohrourke also thought it was good to add that he and his wife never argue about what side to sleep on, the first one to go to bed chooses the side, pillows, and books move when they move, which doesn’t happen every night.

Is this something you and your partner do? How do you choose sides?