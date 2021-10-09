Do You Still Have Your Class Ring?

A Franklin, Tennessee man who lost his high school class ring 42 years ago — has it back.

Terry Bruce said the ring slipped from his finger while throwing a frisbee at Percy Warner Park in Nashville in 1979.

“Needless to say, we were on our hands and knees for the rest of the day until dark trying to find it. No luck at all.”

Fast forward decades later: a man using a metal detector found it buried at the park. That man’s wife then did some digging of her own at the high school to see if she could figure out who the ring belonged to.

Using a yearbook and initials on the ring — mystery solved.

The ring was returned to Bruce who says it’s still in really good shape.

Do you have a story of losing something special that turned up months/years later?