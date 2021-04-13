Do You Take The Red Or Blue Jedi Fighter?

Keanu Reeves may be joining the Star Wars universe.

Reports indicate Reeves is set to star as King Valar in a new project coming to Disney+.

Reeves’ character will be introduced in an animated series coming Disney+ in 2023.

Reeves will voice the character in the animated series and later play the character in a trilogy.

The storyline will take place three-thousand years before ‘The Phantom Menace.’

Creators say the animation for the series is unlike anything audiences will have seen before.

Are you a Star Wars nerd?