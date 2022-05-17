Do You Want A Cigarette Butt Stuffed Bear?

A man in India has started a business of making teddy bears stuffed with recycled cigarette butts. it’s not as nasty as it seems . . . it’s a recycling effort. The employees carefully separate the paper and charred tobacco from the filters, which are thoroughly washed and dried before being used as stuffing. Here is Naman Gupta explaining why it’s his mission to upcycle the 4.5 trillion cigarette butts and use them in high end stuffed animals. We’re wondering if these bears have nicotine addictions?