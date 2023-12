Tesla has released a video of its new humanoid robot. CEO Elon Musk shared a short video on X last night that demonstrated Tesla’s “Optimus – Gen 2” robot. The updated version appears more human, and the video shows the robot moving its neck, fingers and hands more like a human. Musk introduced the first Optimus robot back in 2021, and claimed at the time that it would one day “eliminate dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks.”