Do You Want Your Home To Smell Like Pickles?

Yankee Candles are always popular this time of year. Or you could change things up and buy one of these instead . . .

Vlasic is selling a new scented candle that smells like DILL PICKLES.

It also looks exactly like one of their jars. So you can’t even tell it’s a candle unless you look closely.

They did it for National Pickle Day, which is November 14th. And they don’t go on sale until then. But we found them online available for pre-order.

You can sign up to be notified when they’re in stock at ShopRyanPorter.com. They cost $29 and are expected to ship around the middle of the month.

(Food & Wine)