Do You Whiten Your Teeth At Home? Some DIY’s Are Dangerous For Your Choppers!

If you’re looking to keep your teeth gleaming like the celebrities and social media influencers, you’d be best advised to leave the cleaning to the professionals.

The Australian Dental Association warns that do-it-yourself whitening kits are dangerous, leading to chemical burns and ulcers in patients.

Studies have shown that some products actually cause more harm than good and are not recommended, says the ADA.

Mikaela Chinotti, a spokesperson for the ADA and a dentist in Sydney, feels these products should be better regulated, adding, “Consumers should operate on the basis that if it sounds too good to be true it probably is.”

