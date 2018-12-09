Docs: Facebook Leveraged User Data Against Competition

Documents obtained and published by a member of Britain’s parliament are again putting the spotlight on Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

The documents seem to suggest that the popular social media outlet leveraged data about its users against its competition.

They contain emails between senior Facebook employees, including Zuckerberg, that discuss giving user access to “whitelisted” apps such as Netflix, and while excluding competitors such as Twitter’s Vine platform.

Zuckerberg has responded by saying the documents lack context, and that his company has never sold its users’ information to developers. He added that the changes were intended to block “sketchy” apps, as well as to restrict competitors who added “little value for people on Facebook.”

One day earlier, on Tuesday, Facebook dropped its policy that prevented developers from “replicating its core functionality,” or basically trying to imitate the site.

The documents arose from a lawsuit brought forth by a developer who alleges that Facebook’s policy changes have doomed its app, which scanned Facebook looking for pictures of women in swimsuits.