Doctor: Trump in “Very Good Health” After Physical

According to President Trump’s doctor, the commander-in-chief is in “very good health” and should remain so for the remainder of his time in office.

Dr. Sean Conley made the statement in a memo released on Friday, following Trump’s annual physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

The results have not yet been released. Last year, Trump, who is 72 and stands at 6 foot, 3 inches, had a body mass index last year of 29.9, placing him in the overweight category.

Nonetheless, Dr. Ronny Jackson reported in 2018 that the President’s overall health was “excellent.” His blood pressure at the time was considered normal, at 122/74, while his total cholesterol was 223, and his LDL (or “bad”) cholesterol was 143, which is labeled as borderline high. In addition, Trump’s 20/30 vision last year was considered to be very good for his age.