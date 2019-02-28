Doctor Wounded in Shooting At West Palm VA Hospital

A patient at the West Palm VA Medical Center in Riviera Beach opened fire in the emergency room at around 6:20 PM Wednesday, wounding a doctor and causing minor injuries to staff member.

The doctor was shot in the neck and was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center and is expected to survive.

The suspect, a 60 year old double amputee, had been at the hospital since 8:30 AM that morning and was according to staff members in an agitated state.

As doctors were examining him he pulled out a gun a began shooting, wounding the doctor and grazing another staff member.

The FBI has been called in to investigate. Riviera Beach police initially responded to the scene.

The suspect is believed to be a homeless army veteran and the loss of his legs was apparently not combat related.

According to VA officials the hospital is now secure and will remain open for appointments Thursday.