Doctors Remove Drill Bit Accidentally Inhaled During Dental Procedure

If you already hate going to the dentist — this probably won’t make you feel any better.

During a routine trip to the dentist last month, an Illinois man inhaled the dentist’s drill bit and had to go to the hospital to have it removed.

60-year-old Tom Jozsi was getting a tooth filled when he was told he accidentally swallowed a tool. “I didn’t really even feel it going down.”

Doctors believe that Jozsi inhaled just before he coughed, sending the 1-inch bit deep into his lungs.

Luckily, the hospital was able to grab it using a special device without surgery.

Jozsi now keeps the drill bit displayed on a shelf at home.

Do you have a crazy story of a medical mishap?

