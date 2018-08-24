Doctors Told To Promote Honey Over Antibiotics

Doctors in England are being urged to tell patients to use honey and over-the counter remedies for a cough instead antibiotics.

Public health officials are concerned about antibiotic resistance.

In most cases, antibiotics make little difference in the length of time someone has a cough from a cold or flu.

Honey and over-the-counter cough medicines are suggested for patient self-care. Obviously, if a cough is severe, people are advised to see their doctor for treatment.

