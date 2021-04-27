Documentaries about Brian Wilson and Blondie to be screened at 2021 Tribeca Film Festival in June

Courtesy of Tribeca Film Festival

New documentaries focusing on The Beach Boys‘ Brian Wilson and Blondie are part of the lineup of the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, which will be held at a variety of outdoor venues in New York City from June 9 trough June 20.

The Wilson documentary, titled Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, will get its world premiere at the festival on June 15 at The Battery waterfront park. The movie originally was slated to premiere in at the Tribeca festival in 2020, but the event was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long Promised Road features Brian discussing his life and music with Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine as the two drive around Los Angeles visiting sites of significance to Wilson and The Beach Boys. The film also includes interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, founding Beach Boys singer/guitarist Al Jardine and other well-known music artists, as well as a new song titled “Right Where I Belong” that Brian recorded specifically for the movie.

The Blondie documentary, which is called Blondie: Vivir en La Habana will get its North American premiere at the festival on June 16, also at The Battery. The movie follows the famed New Wave band on a 2019 cultural exchange trip to Havana, Cuba, during which they played their first-ever concert in the Caribbean island nation.

Following the screening, Blondie will give a live performance in the park.

Other music-related films getting their world premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival include A-ha: The Movie, about the veteran Norwegian rock act, and Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James, profiling the late funk-soul legend.

Visit TribecaFilm.com to check out the festival’s complete lineup.

