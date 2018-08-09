DOE: No Evidence in Senator’s Claims That Russians Already Hacked Florida Voting Systems

With a state primary less than three weeks away, U.S. Senator Bill Nelson claims Russian operatives have penetrated the elections systems in a number of Florida counties.

The Florida Democrat told the Tampa Bay Times yesterday that the Russians could potentially eliminate registered voters, creating chaos on election day.

Nelson told the Tampa Bay Times that hackers have “already penetrated certain counties” and “now have free rein to move about.”

The state, however, said it has received “zero information” supporting his claim.

“They have already penetrated certain counties in the state and they now have free rein to move about,” Nelson told the Tampa Bay Times before a campaign event in Tampa. He said something similar a day earlier in Tallahassee but declined to elaborate.

“That’s classified,” the Democrat said Tuesday.

He is facing a re-election challenge in November from Gov. Rick Scott, whose administration said it has no knowledge of the allegations made by Nelson.

Nelson and Republican Senator Marco Rubio have sent letters to all 67 of Florida’s elections supervisors, urging them to contact the Department of Homeland Security for assistance in securing their records.

“The Florida Department of State has received zero information from Senator Nelson or his staff that support his claims,” agency spokeswoman Sarah Revell said in a statement. “Additionally, the Department has received no information from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that corroborates Senator Nelson’s statement and we have no evidence to support these claims.

“If Senator Nelson has specific information about threats to our elections, he should share it with election officials in Florida.”

