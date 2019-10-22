Does A Popular Star Wars Character Meet His Demise?

Here’s the final trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. ” A new trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hit YouTube yesterday, and fans are freaking out because it looks like a very popular character is going to bite the dust. There’s a scene where some little welding droid is doing work on the back of C-3PO’s head, and Poe Dameron asks, quote, “What are you doing there, Threepio?” And he replies, quote, “Taking one last look, sir, at my friends.” Rey and Finn are in the room, too, and they look pretty emotional. R2D2 has a little mini-fit and has to be comforted by C-3PO . . . and Chewbacca lets out a sad roar. So does C-3PO die . . . or whatever the robot equivalent of death is? Plus, the writers have already killed off Han and Luke. But if you think about it, they still need to give Carrie Fisher a proper send off since she died before filming even began on this movie. It comes out Dec 20th!

Fun Fact: Anthony Daniels, the guy who plays C-3PO, is the only actor who’s been in all 9-movies in the Skywalker Saga.